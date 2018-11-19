El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, ha anunciado que el Ministerio va a transferir 21,5 millones de euros a la Entidad Pública Empresarial de Suelo (Sepes) para promover la construcción de más de 5.000 viviendas destinadas a alquiler social que no superen los 400 euros en Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, Ibiza y Málaga.
En los Desayunos Informativos de Europa Press, el titular de Fomento ha apuntado que con la creación de estas 5.000 viviendas, a las que se sumarán las 1.500 incluidas en el Plan Estatal de Vivienda, se alcanzará casi un tercio de las 20.000 viviendas que anunció recientemente en el Congreso.
En concreto, Ábalos aseguró durante su comparecencia en la Cámara Baja que el Ministerio va a promover entre los cuatro y seis próximos años un parque de 20.000 viviendas públicas para destinarlas a alquiler con el fin de aumentar la oferta de este tipo de pisos y contribuir a atajar así el alza que está registrando su precio.
Para Ábalos, estas medidas sientan las bases de una política de vivienda encaminada a garantizar el acceso a la misma. No obstante, ha asegurado que es consciente de que esta tarea, junto con la protección del acceso a la vivienda, requerirá del concurso de todas las administraciones y fuerzas políticas. Por ello, ha instado a alcanzar "un gran pacto de Estado por la vivienda en España".
