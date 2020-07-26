El 72% de españoles cree que rey emérito debe dejar Zarzuela

El 72,4% de los españoles cree que el rey emérito debe dejar el Palacio de la Zarzuela, algo que él mismo se ha negado por el momento a hacer, pese a las presiones internas en la Corona española.
Otra de las preguntas gira en torno a la elección de monarquía o república. Según esta encuesta publicada por La Razón, más de la mitad (el 58,3%) prefiere la monarquía parlamentaria actual a una república y también la mayoría (el 55,6%) rechaza que se someta a referéndum el modelo de estado actual.
Así se refleja en una encuesta de NC Report publicada este domingo y realizada entre el 21 y el 24 de julio entre mil ciudadanos españoles, con un margen de error del 3,3 %. El estudio coincide con la reciente publicación de informaciones sobre presuntas actividades ilícitas de Juan Carlos I.
En todas las franjas de edad hay consenso sobre su salida de palacio
El 72,4% de los encuestados estaría de acuerdo en que el rey emérito abandonase la Zarzuela, frente al 20,5% que se opone. En todas las franjas de edad hay consenso sobre su salida de palacio.
La mayoría (el 80,8%) reconoce que Juan Carlos I fue un pilar básico de la transición, pero a día de hoy es el único de la familia real que suspende en la encuesta, con un 4,9.
También la mayoría de los consultados (el 58,3%) prefiere el modelo actual de monarquía parlamentaria a la república (defendida por el 31,5%), y el 55,6% rechaza que se someta a referéndum el modelo de Estado actual, frente a un 36,9% que lo apoya.
Más de la mitad (el 57,8%) cree la situación actual se debe a una campaña de desprestigio para desgastar la institución, frente al 31,3 % que no coincide con este diagnóstico.
A pesar de esa percepción, el 62,8% opina que el Gobierno actual defiende la figura del rey actual, Felipe VI, sobre el que tres cuartas partes, un 75,1%, reconoce los gestos del monarca para dar transparencia a la institución.
