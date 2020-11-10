madridActualizado:
"Es el momento del multilateralismo". Pedro Sánchez resumió en esta frase el acto impulsado por el Gobierno de España, con el copatrocinio y el apoyo del Gobierno de Suecia, como forma de conmemorar el 75 aniversario de la Carta de Naciones Unidas.
El acto reunió a todas las instituciones del Estado, fue presidido por el rey Felipe VI, y contó con la participación de los máximos dirigentes de un total diez países: Bangladesh, Canadá, República de Corea, Costa Rica, Jordania, Nueva Zelanda, Senegal, Sudáfrica y Túnez; además del secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres.
Sánchez abrió el acto para reivindicar que el "no es el momento de cuestionar el multilateralismo, sino su renacimiento", e indicó que la lucha contra la pademia ha demostrado su necesidad.
El presidente del Gobierno español sí reivindicó que ese multilateralismo debe ser "eficaz" y reivindicó que debe apostar por una "globalización mas sostenible" y que llegue a todos.
Para Sánchez, sólo desde una acción multilateral se puede hacer frente "ante desafíos como el hambre, la emergencia climática, la revolución digital, la desigualdad, la violencia o la discriminación", insistió.
Sánchez dice que hay que "pensar en grande y mirando lejos"
En este sentido, Sánchez abogó que esta globalización sostenible debe apostar por la transición ecológica y el impulso digital, por el feminismo, "porque hay que pensar en grande y mirando lejos", afirmó.
Los mandatarios internacionales que intervinieron en director por videoconferencia suscribieron las palabras de Sánchez en todos sus términos, y lo mismo hizo el rey Felipe VI: "La única forma de hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus es desde el multilateralismo, la unión y la cooperación entre las naciones, las instituciones y las personas", afirmó.
