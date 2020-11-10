Estás leyendo: Sánchez afirma que ha llegado el momento "del renacimiento del multilateralismo"

75 Aniversario de la Carta de Naciones Unidas Sánchez afirma que ha llegado el momento "del renacimiento del multilateralismo"

Moncloa diseñó un acto, en colaboración con Suiza, en el marco del 75 aniversario de Naciones Unidas. El rey y presidentes de diez países que intervinieron en esta conmemoración hacen una reivindicación de su apuesta por el multilateralismo.

El rey Felipe VI (d) y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) durante las celebraciones del 75 aniversario de la fundación de la ONU en el Palacio de El Pardo. EFE/J.J. Guillén POOL
manuel sánchez / alexis romero

"Es el momento del multilateralismo". Pedro Sánchez resumió en esta frase el acto impulsado por el Gobierno de España, con el copatrocinio y el apoyo del Gobierno de Suecia, como forma de conmemorar el 75 aniversario de la Carta de Naciones Unidas.

El acto reunió a todas las instituciones del Estado, fue presidido por el rey Felipe VI, y contó con la participación de los máximos dirigentes de un total diez países: Bangladesh, Canadá, República de Corea, Costa Rica, Jordania, Nueva Zelanda, Senegal, Sudáfrica y Túnez; además del secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres.

Sánchez abrió el acto para reivindicar que el "no es el momento de cuestionar el multilateralismo, sino su renacimiento",  e indicó que la lucha contra la pademia ha demostrado su necesidad.

El presidente del Gobierno español sí reivindicó que ese multilateralismo debe ser "eficaz" y reivindicó que debe apostar por una "globalización mas sostenible" y que llegue a todos.

Para Sánchez, sólo desde una acción multilateral se puede hacer frente "ante desafíos como el hambre, la emergencia climática, la revolución digital, la desigualdad, la violencia o la discriminación", insistió.

Sánchez dice que hay que "pensar en grande y mirando lejos"

En este sentido, Sánchez abogó que esta globalización sostenible debe apostar por la transición ecológica y el impulso digital, por el feminismo, "porque hay que pensar en grande y mirando lejos", afirmó.

Los mandatarios internacionales que intervinieron en director por videoconferencia suscribieron las palabras de Sánchez en todos sus términos, y lo mismo hizo el rey Felipe VI: "La única forma de hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus es desde el multilateralismo, la unión y la cooperación entre las naciones, las instituciones y las personas", afirmó.

