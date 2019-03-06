Público
8-M El decreto ley sobre igualdad entrará en vigor el 8-M por un "error" del Gobierno

El Ejecutivo alega que por cuestiones "técnicas y de procedimiento" la publicación en el BOE del Real Decreto-ley se ha retrasado hasta este jueves.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo - EFE/J.J. Guillen

El Gobierno informó de que el Decreto-Ley de medidas urgentes para garantizar la igualdad entre mujeres y hombres en el empleo se reflejaría en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) este martes. Sin embargo, "por cuestiones técnicas y de procedimiento" su publicación se ha retrasado para este jueves.

Por lo tanto, la normativa comenzará a aplicarse desde este viernes, coincidiendo así con la jornada de la huelga feminista por el Día Internacional de la Mujer. 

El pasado viernes el Consejo de Ministros aprobó la extensión del permiso de paternidad a ocho semanas en 2019, 12 en 2020 y 16 en 2021, igualándolo al de maternidad de manera progresiva.

Por lo que, una vez aprobado el Decreto-Ley las medidas en él plasmadas entrarán en vigor un día después a su publicación en el BOE, aunque el texto deba ser convalidado posteriormente por el Congreso.

