madridActualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha confirmado el archivo de la causa abierta contra el delegado del Gobierno de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, por supuesta prevaricación administrativa por no prohibir la manifestación del 8-M ante un posible riesgo de propagación del coronavirus.
Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, la Audiencia madrileña avala el auto de la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid en el que concluyó que Franco "no tuvo un conocimiento cierto, objetivo y técnico del riesgo que para la salud de las personas entrañaba la realización de manifestaciones y concentraciones" entre el 5 y el 14 de marzo.
La jueza aclaró que se trataba de un archivo provisional y denegó la petición de la Abogacía del Estado de sobreseimiento libre, debido a que el delegado del Gobierno mantuvo una "permanente inactividad jurídica en relación con las concentraciones y manifestaciones y la covid-19", que se tradujo en que "no prohibió ninguna concentración ni manifestación entre el 5 y el 14 de marzo en protección del derecho fundamental a la salud".
Las tres asociaciones personadas como acusación en el procedimiento (Unión de Oficiales, Asociación de Consumidores y Usuarios José María Mena y Asociación contra la Gestión del Coronavirus) recurrieron el archivo provisional de la causa.
