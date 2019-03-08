Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

8M Un grupo de manifestantes pinta la caravana antifeminista de Hazte Oír en la sede de Vox en Madrid

El vehículo de la organización machista tuvo un encontronazo con un grupo de feministas que se negaron a ceder el paso ante ellos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un grupo de mujeres se manifiestan ante la sede Vox en Madrid. (Fermín Grodira Fabián)

Un grupo de mujeres se manifiestan ante la sede Vox en Madrid. (Fermín Grodira Fabián)

Un grupo de manifestantes feministas ha pintado la caravana machista de Hazte Oír después de un encuentro en las puertas de la sede de Vox en Madrid. 

La caravana, que lleva impresa la cara de Hitler para 'jugar' con los conceptos "nazismo" y "feminismo", se encontró con un grupo de "bolleras" –así se han autodenominado– que ha salido este 8 de marzo en "fachitour" por el "Madrid de los fachas".

Su primera parada ha sido la sede de Vox, donde han coreado cánticos feministas y antiLGTBIfóbicos. Algunas han pegado pegatinas con la bandera LGTBI en forma de corazón frente al cartel de Vox que adorna la fachada. Miembros del partido fueron despegándolas una a una. 

El evento ha subido de nivel cuando ha hecho su aparición una autocaravana de Hazte Oír contra el "feminazismo". 

Las manifestantes, tras interpelar a la sede del partido ultraderechista, hizo una sentada en la carretera para no dejar pasar a la caravana de Hazte Oír, que se personó en la zona. Las mujeres han impedido su paso y gritado consignas en su contra.

Segunda parada, en la sede del PP

La segunda parada ha sido frente a Génova 13, la sede principal de Partido Popular. Allí, las mujeres han realizado una entrega simbólica de másters. El grito más repetido ha sido "España, mañana, será lesbiana".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad