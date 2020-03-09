Estás leyendo: Villacís: "No se puede expulsar a alguien de la calle de una ciudad donde, por cierto, soy vicealcaldesa"

8M Villacís: "No se puede expulsar a alguien de la calle de una ciudad donde, por cierto, soy vicealcaldesa"

La dirigente de Ciudadanos abandonó este domingo la manifestación del 8 de marzo en Madrid aconsejada por la Policía después de ser recibida con gritos de "¡Fuera, fuera!".

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís y la líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña Lorena Roldán, entre otros, en la manifestación por el Día de la Mujer, este domingo en Madrid. EFE/ Ballesteros

madrid

público | agencias

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, se ha pronunciado este lunes sobre los gritos que se lanzaron este domingo en la manifestación con motivo del 8M contra su partido, que hicieron que los miembros de la formación naranja abandonasen la marcha. En concreto, en una entrevista en Espejo Público, Villacís ha recordado cuál es su cargo para posicionarse en contra de la acción: "No se puede expulsar a alguien de la calle de una ciudad donde, por cierto, soy vicealcaldesa", ha dicho.

Además, ha añadido que "tiene el mismo derecho para estar en las calles, que son de todos". Y ha criticado a la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, por no apoyarla ante una situación como la que tuvo lugar este domingo. 

También en declaraciones a los medios en la clausura de la Asamblea General de la Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos, Villacís ha defendido que volverán el año que viene al 8M "con la cabeza muy alta defendiendo la libertad" contra los que prefieren "gritar, insultar y utilizar la violencia para expulsar a las mujeres de la manifestación".

También ha indicado que si ella fuera presidenta del país y el PSOE hubiera sufrido "un caso de acoso" como el que sufrieron ellos, Arrimadas "ahora mismo estaría lanzando un mensaje de apoyo a las mujeres expulsadas".

