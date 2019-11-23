Público
Consulta a las bases del PSOE El 92% de la militancia del PSOE aprueba el acuerdo de Gobierno con Unidas Podemos

La participación superó el 63%, casi doce puntos más que cuando se preguntó a las bases en 2016 por el acuerdo firmado entonces con Ciudadanos. En el PSC el respaldo llegó al 93,5% pero con una participación más baja, de tan sólo el 44%,

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias minutos antes de firmar el preacuerdo de Gobierno PSOE-UP. /@PSOE

Se cumplieron las expectativas del PSOE, y la militancia socialista avaló ampliamente el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos. En concreto, con el 98% de los votos escrutados, un 92% de los militantes votaron a favor de este pacto, en una consulta en la que participó el 63,01% del censo.

El apoyo fue similar en el PSC, donde el 93,5% de los afiliados votó a favor del pacto, aunque la participación fue sensiblemente menor que el resto de España, ya que sólo acudió a votar el 44,9%.

De esta forma, Pedro ánchez ve ratificado el acuerdo que alcanzó con Pablo iglesias apenas 48 horas después de la celebración de las elecciones, que supone el primer paso para que pueda salir adelante su investidura.

Los resultados obtenidos por la dirección federal son sensiblemente mejores que lo que se dieron en la única consulta de este tipo celebrada hasta este sábado, que fue en febrero de 2016, donde Sánchez también pidió la opinión de la militancia en el acuerdo que por aquel entonces alcanzó con Ciudadanos. En aquella ocasión un 79% de los afiliados votaron a favor, pero la participación apenas superó el 50% de los militantes.

La pregunta en esta ocasión era: "¿Apoyas el acuerdo alcanzado entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para formar un Gobierno progresista de coalición?". Y un total de 95.421 afiliados han contestado afirmativamente. También ha habido casi un 1% de votos en blanco y algunos nulos.

En total, sumando al PSC y a la Juventudes Socialistas, estaban convocados a las urnas unos 178.000 militantes del PSOE, al corriente de pago de las cuotas, casi nueve mil menos que los que había en las primarias en las que Pedro Sánchez resultó elegido secretario general en 2017, que fue la última vez que se pidió la opinión de las bases del PSOE.

