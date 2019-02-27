Ábalos no se rinde y negocia contrarreloj un nuevo decreto ley de vivienda

El ministro de fomento, José Luis Ábalos, no se rinde y hasta pretende de llevar este viernes al Consejo de Ministros un nuevo decreto de vivienda, tras el rechazo parlamentario que sufrió el anterior texto.

Según fuentes del Ministerio, se está en permanente negociación con los grupos de la Cámara para limar las diferencias, y no se descarta llegar a un acuerdo antes del Consejo del viernes.

El acuerdo con Unidos Podemos, grupo que votó en contra del anterior decreto, parece cercano, pero el Gobierno también tiene que asegurarse el voto de PBV y PDyC para que salga aprobado, y ahora hay mayores diferencias con los dos partidos nacionalistas. Y también se quiere contar con el apoyo de ERC, que también votó en contra en la anterior votación.

El Gobierno lo que no hará es aprobar un nuevo decreto ley si no tiene plenamente garantizado el apoyo de la Cámara Baja y, en el caso de que no se logre, aparcará el proyecto parra la próxima legislatura si se mantiene en el Gobierno.

Aunque las fuentes consultadas no quisieron precisar dónde están concretamente las diferencias con PNV y PDyC para llegar a un pacto, sí precisaron que están vinculadas a la ejecución de los desahucios de vivienda, pero que no hay diferencias insalvables.

En cuanto a las discrepancias con Unidos Podemos por no fijar un limite máximo a los precios de alquiler, se están buscando otras fórmulas para poder fijar un tope, aunque el texto no recogerán exactamente las demandas del partido morado.

Otra medida que contempla el nuevo decreto y que no estaba en el anterior, es fijar la subida de los alquileres a la evolución del IPC, lo que será obligatorio reflejarlo en todos los contratos.

Si finalmente hay acuerdo, el Gobierno quiere acelerar al máximo la tramitación para que pueda ser aprobado por la Diputación Permanente antes de las celebración de las elecciones.