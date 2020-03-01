Estás leyendo: Abascal elogia a Trump en Washington: "Compartimos que el futuro pertenece a los patriotas"

Abascal elogia a Trump en Washington: "Compartimos que el futuro pertenece a los patriotas"

El líder del partido de extrema derecha ha asistido en Washington al discurso del presidente de EEUU en el encuentro que reúne al movimiento conservador del país.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, asiste en Washington al discurso de clausura del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. / EUROPA PRESS - VOX

MADRID

europa press

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha asistido en Washington al discurso de clausura del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora (CPAC), el encuentro que reúne al movimiento conservador del país estadounidense desde hace más de 40 años.

"España y Estados Unidos son dos países amigos y aliados que deben fortalecer todavía más su relación", ha señalado durante su visita Abascal, quien ha destacado sentir un "gran respeto" por la figura de Trump.

Precisamente, ha subrayado que la gestión del presidente de Estados Unidos está siendo "muy exitosa" desde el punto de vista económico y que cuenta con un "gran respaldo" entre sus votantes.

"Compartimos que el futuro pertenece a los patriotas, no a los globalistas, su mensaje en defensa de los intereses nacionales frente a los organismos supranacionales y su coraje frente a la dictadura de la corrección política", ha manifestado el líder de Vox.

Abascal ha sido invitado por The American Conservative Union Foundation, entidad encargada de la organización de este foro que ha congregado a más de 10.000 personas.

Durante estos días el presidente de Vox está manteniendo una agenda de encuentros con representantes políticos y de la Administración estadounidense, centros de pensamiento (think tanks) y medios de comunicación internacionales.

