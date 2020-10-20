Estás leyendo: Abascal oculta al Congreso la compra de un chalé en Madrid con una hipoteca de 736.000 euros

El líder de Vox formalizó la compra de la vivienda ante notario junto a su esposa, la 'influencer' Lidia Bedman, el pasado mes de julio. Entonces tendría que haber hecho una nueva declaración de bienes, tal como marca el reglamento del Congreso. Aún no lo ha hecho.

Santiago Abascal en la sesión de control al Gobierno del 14 de octubre.

Santiago Abascal, líder Vox, se compró el pasado verano un chalé en una zona exclusiva de Madrid –vivienda de 185 metros cuadrados más otros 100 de jardín– y para ello solicitó una hipoteca de 736.000 euros al Banco de Sabadell. El problema es que tres meses después de la adquisición, Abascal sigue sin actualizar su declaración de bienes, algo a lo que está obligado. Así lo cuenta la periodista Alicia Gutiérrez en una información publicada en Infolibre.

De acuerdo con esta información, el pasado 23 de julio el líder de Vox formalizó la compra de la vivienda ante notario junto a su esposa, la influencer Lidia Bedman. Abascal tendría entonces que haber notificado el cambio en una nueva declaración de bienes, tal como marca el reglamento del Congreso, pero no lo ha hecho aún.

En su declaración de bienes presentada en noviembre de 2019, Abascal declraó que tenía 44.143,55 euros en el banco y una deuda de 12.000 euros por dos prestámos personales. Como bienes de su propiedad solo aparece un todoterreno Jeep Comander y una motocicleta BMW R80RT. Ahora debe 736.000 euros.

Infolibre también señala que el préstamo hipotecario a Abascal procede del Banco Sabadell y que el líder de Vox ingresó 55.148,54 euros en 2018 procedentes de Vox. Desde 2019, tras ser elegido diputado, sus ingresos han crecido y este año percibirá en torno a 120.000 anuales.

