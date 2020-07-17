MadridActualizado:
El grupo parlamentario de EH Bildu tendrá que modificar la pregunta que tenía previsto formular al Gobierno en el pleno del próximo miércoles sobre una hipotética abdicación del rey y la celebración de un referéndum sobre la monarquía.
Fuentes parlamentarias han informado que la pregunta que ayer registró EH Bildu, firmada por su diputado Jon Iñarritu, contenía errores de forma y abordaba una materia "ajena al Gobierno y al control parlamentario", en expresión empleada por el propio grupo independentista vasco en un comunicado.
En la nota emitida este viernes, EH Bildu considera que se trata de un "veto" pero fuentes parlamentarias que han decidido permanecer anónimas lo niegan.
Explican que al supervisar la pregunta los letrados han percibido defectos en el planteamiento y han recordado al grupo vasco que el control de la oposición al Gobierno debe ceñirse a los asuntos de su competencia. La Jefatura del Estado no es uno de ellos.
La pregunta que ha registrado EH Bildu es la siguiente: "¿Qué más tendría que ocurrir para que el Gobierno apoyara la abdicación del rey junto a la convocatoria de un referéndum sobre la jefatura del Estado?".
Iñarritu la formularía al Ejecutivo (a un ministro aún por determinar) en la sesión de control del miércoles que viene, ya que el Congreso ha habilitado la semana próxima para un pleno extraordinario.
EH Bildu tendrá que registrar otra a raíz del aviso de los servicios jurídicos de la Cámara.
