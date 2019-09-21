El alcalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero, ha sido reelegido este sábado presidente de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) tras alcanzarse una candidatura de consenso en el XII Pleno de la institución que engloba a la administración local.
El alcalde de Estepona (Málaga), José María García Urbano (PP), será vicepresidente primero de la institución, mientras que la alcaldesa de Toledo, Milagros Tolón (PSOE), ocupará la vicepresidencia segunda.
Abel Caballero ostenta la presidencia de la FEMP desde el 19 de septiembre de 2015, cuando inició su primer mandato al frente de la institución con el compromiso de conseguir una nueva ley de financiación local y el fin de la aplicación del techo de gasto a las cuentas municipales.
