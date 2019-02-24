La Abogacía exige a Justicia que pague a los abogados de oficio que llevan tres meses sin cobrar

El Consejo General de la Abogacía Española ha exigido a la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, el inmediato abono de las indemnizaciones a las más de 20.000 abogadas y abogados del Turno de Oficio que prestan su servicio en el territorio competencia del Ministerio de Justicia y que llevan desde noviembre sin recibir la compensación por las actuaciones realizadas, pese al compromiso adquirido de efectuar los pagos mensualmente.
Este requerimiento para que el Ministerio de Justicia cumpla su compromiso, se produce tras la reunión en la sede del Consejo General de la Abogacía Española de los decanos del territorio dependiente del Ministerio (Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Murcia, Baleares, Ceuta y Melilla, así como Madrid en relación con los órganos centrales).
La Abogacía institucional considera que este retraso en el abono de tres meses del Servicio de Asistencia Jurídica Gratuita supone una falta de reconocimiento tanto a la labor de los profesionales de la abogacía como del servicio público de Justicia Gratuita reconocido en la Constitución.
El PP insta a Justicia en el Senado
La portavoz adjunta del PP en el Senado, Cristina Ayala, ha instado hoy a Justicia a pagar los honorarios de los más de 20.000 abogados de oficio que trabajan en el territorio competencia del Ministerio y que no cobran desde noviembre.
En un comunicado, Ayala se suma así al llamamiento que realizó este viernes el Consejo General de la Abogacía Española, que exigió al departamento de Justicia el pago urgente de los honorarios atrasados a los letrados de diferentes comunidades autónomas. La portavoz popular recuerda los retrasos registrados ya el año pasado y el compromiso del gobierno del PP para que los abogados cobraran cada tres meses.
"La ministra Dolores Delgado tiene demasiadas cosas que hacer, no relacionadas precisamente con su tarea en el Ministerio, para ocuparse de lo que verdaderamente importa a los españoles", critica Ayala.
