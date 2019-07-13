La Abogacía del Estado solicita una medida cautelar para evitar que se venda el pazo de Meirás

La Abogacía del Estado ha elaborado una demanda en la que se solicita que se declare la nulidad de la donación del pazo de Meirás en 1938 a Francisco Franco, que se anule la escritura de compraventa celebrada en el año 1941 y que se declare que la propiedad de las edificaciones y del terreno es del Estado. Bajo estas premisas se ha presentado un escrito en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña para tratar de recuperar el pazo para el patrimonio público, según recoge La Voz de Galicia.
La demanda incluye una medida cautelar para evitar que el pazo de Meirás pueda ser vendido, ya que actualmente se anuncia en una página web inmobiliaria por el valor de ocho millones de euros. Esta medida consiste en la anotación de la demanda en en las inscripciones existentes sobre el inmueble en el Registro de la Propiedad de Betanzos, cosa que sirve de advertencia al posible comprador de que existe una demanda judicial.
En la misma nota se pide que se notifique esta demanda a la Xunta. El Parlamento gallego aprobó en 2018 reclamar la devolución del pazo de Meirás al Estado. Esta petición es la que hizo que se iniciarán las investigaciones de la Abogacía.
