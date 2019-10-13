Público
La exhumación del dictador El abogado de los Franco se reunirá mañana con el Gobierno, a escasos días de la exhumación

Lo ha confirmado a Efe el portavoz de la familia Franco, Juan Chicharro. El Ejecutivo no lo confirmado, como tampoco el lugar y la hora del encuentro. 

El parte militar que Franco escribió de su puño y letra el 1 de abril de 1939 puso fin a la Guerra Civil aunque, 80 años después, aún se mantiene vivo el debate de la memoria histórica y de las consecuencias que deparó el conflicto fratricida. Una efeméride a la que se une la del 60 aniversario de la inauguración del Valle de los Caídos, que se conmemora en medio de la controversia por la decisión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de exhumar los restos del dictador el próximo 10 de junio si el Tribunal Supremo no ordenase antes su suspensión cautelar.- EFE/Borja Méndez

El abogado de la familia de Francisco Franco, Luis Felipe Utrera-Molina, se reunirá mañana con el Gobierno a falta de una semana de la fecha previsible para la salida del cadáver de Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

Según lo ha confirmado a Efe el portavoz de la familia Franco, Juan Chicharro, Utrera-Molina se reunirá mañana con un miembro del ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez que no ha sido confirmado, así como tampoco el lugar y la hora del encuentro.

El 21 y el 22 de octubre, lunes y martes, son las fechas más probables para la exhumación de Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos, han informado fuentes del Gobierno central, que han recalcado que se llevará a cabo esos días "si todo va bien".

El Consejo de Ministros aprobó el pasado viernes su tercera -y última, según la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo- resolución sobre Franco, aunque informó de que no procederá a la exhumación de forma inminente porque el operativo no está terminado y porque avisará a la familia con 48 horas de antelación.

El Valle de los Caídos está cerrado desde la tarde del viernes para preparar todo el operativo y así permanecerá hasta después de la exhumación y del traslado de los restos de Franco al lugar de su nueva sepultura, el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio.

