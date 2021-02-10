Estás leyendo: El abogado del PP cambia de versión y asegura que sí informó al partido sobre las reuniones con el enviado de Bárcenas

El abogado del PP cambia de versión y asegura que sí informó al partido sobre las reuniones con el enviado de Bárcenas

Jesús Santos, el letrado contratado por el Partido Popular para defender sus intereses en el juicio por la reforma de la sede del partido con presunto dinero negro, se corrige en menos de 24 horas y ahora dice que mantuvo informado a su cliente, el PP, de las reuniones con el enviado de Bárcenas.

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas sentado en el banquillo de los acusados durante la primera sesión del juicio por el pago de las obras de la sede del partido con la supuesta cja B, en la Audiencia Nacional en San Fernando de Henares. EFE/Juan Carlos Hid
El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas sentado en el banquillo de los acusados durante la primera sesión del juicio por el pago de las obras de la sede del partido con la supuesta cja B. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/POOL / EFE

En menos de 24 horas, el abogado del PP, Jesús Santos, cambia de versión y ahora asegura que sí informó al partido sobre las reuniones con el enviado del extesorero Luis Bárcenas, según adelanta la Cadena SER.

Este martes, Santos aseguró a través de un comunicado que las reuniones con el enviado de Bárcenas se realizaban sin que el PP, su cliente, tuviera conocimiento. Ahora, cambia de versión para afirmar que el partido conservador sí tenía constancia de estos encuentros. Y lo hace en base al artículo 12 del código deontológico de la Abogacía Española, que establece que el abogado tiene la obligación de mantener informado al cliente sobre las posibilidades de negociación, pactos o acuerdos extrajudiciales, y que su incumplimiento está sujeto a sanción según el artículo 86 del Estatuto de la Abogacía.

Por lo tanto, la última versión del letrado Jesús Santos es que "se informó" sobre las reuniones "a la asesoría jurídica del PP". Este abogado mantuvo hasta doce reuniones con un empresario íntimo amigo de Luis Bárcenas. Les puso en contacto Enrique López, exmagistrado y actual consejero de Justicia del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso y secretario de Justicia del PP de Casado. Éste reconoce que les presentó, que les puso en contacto, pero afirma que no hizo nada más y que esto ocurrió cuando estaba en la Audiencia Nacional como magistrado.


