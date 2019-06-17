Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El abogado de Puigdemont acude al Congreso con un poder notarial para recoger el acta del expresident

Gonzalo Boye asegura que Carles Puigdemont ha prestado ya el acatamiento de la Constitución en Bélgica "ante una autoridad válida" y acude a la Cámara para tratar de recoger las actas de eurodiputados del expresident y de Toni Comín.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Puigdemont y Comín en una imagen de archivo.- EFE

Puigdemont y Comín en una imagen de archivo.- EFE

El abogado de Carles Puigdemont, Gonzalo Boye, ha acudido este lunes al Congreso para tratar de recoger las actas como eurodiputados de Carles Puigdemont y de Toni Comín, después de que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) les recordara que debían acudir personalmente a Madrid para recogerla. Boye se ha presentado con cuatro documentos en la Cámara: dos actas de acatamiento de la Constitución por imperativo legal que Puigdemont y Comín harían realizado en Bélgica ante "una autoridad válida, y dos poderes notariales para que él pudiera recoger sus actas.

El abogado ha tratado de entregar los documentos a la JEC durante la sesión que se ha celebrado este lunes en el Parlamento para que los eurodiputados electos acaten la Constitución, paso previo a formalizar su condición de miembros del Parlamento Europeo, sin embargo, el órgano no los habría admitido. Desde JxCat se apunta a que Boye no ha intentado aún entregar los documentos en el registro del órgano, solo durante la sesión celebrada en el Congreso.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad