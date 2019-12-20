El abogado de Carles Puigdemont, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, ha explicado este viernes que está "en contacto" con el Parlamento Europeo para que el expresident de la Generalitat catalana tome posesión como eurodiputado.
En una entrevista en Las mañanas de RNE, recogida por Europa Press, Cuevillas ha asegurado que este será el próximo paso de Puigdemont después de que el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) dictase este jueves que el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, debió ser reconocido como eurodiputado desde la proclamación oficial de los resultados de las elecciones al Parlamento europeo.
"Ayer, el presidente del Parlamento Europeo -David Sassoli- hizo saber que pondrá todas las facilidades y, a partir de aquí, comienza una nueva etapa", ha señalado el abogado que, no obstante, no ha desvelado si los trámites comenzarán este mismo viernes.
En este contexto, Cuevillas ha recordado que, con la condición de eurodiputado, Puigdemont gozará de inmunidad parlamentaria, lo que permite "viajar por toda Europa". "España incluida", ha aseverado, para después opinar que la detención por parte de la Justicia española sería "injusta y arbitraria".
Por último, el abogado del expresident ha sostenido que la orden europea de detención y entrega dictada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena "decae o, como mínimo, queda en suspensión".
