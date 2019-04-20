El diario británico The Guardian se hace eco de la propuesta electoral del PSOE, que propone abolir la prostitución así como prohibir los vientres de alquiler.

La propuesta es interpretada por el medio inglés como una manera de ganar el voto femenino, en unas elecciones marcadas por la incertidumbre ante las urnas, donde el 51% de las personas que se consideran de centro no saben aún a quién votarán.

El PSOE lleva esta medida dentro de su paquete de Feminismo, igualdad y diversidad. En la página 241 de su programa se puede ver el proyecto: abolir la prostitución y erradicar la trata de seres humanos con fines de explotación sexual.

No se trata de una medida nueva dentro del programa socialista, que ya intentó durante su breve estancia en La Moncloa legislar en torno a la prostitución, con el apoyo del PP. El pasado febrero el Congreso aprobó la Proposición No de Ley, aunque los partidos de la oposición criticaban su carácter electoralista, ya que no aportaba ninguna medida nueva.

"Trabajaremos para abolir la prostitución y erradicar la trata de seres humanos con fines de explotación sexual, favorecer la dignidad de las mujeres, garantizar alternativas y terminar con las redes y las mafias que se lucran con la esclavitud. Para ello, debemos proteger y asistir a las víctimas, cooperar con los países de origen y concienciar a la ciudadanía de que es un comercio ilícito y una

forma de esclavitud", firma el partido socialista en su programa.