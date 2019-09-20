La Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB) ha acordado la apertura de juicio oral contra el magistrado Miguel Florit por varios presuntos delitos cometidos al ordenar la requisa de móviles de periodistas y el control de sus comunicaciones en el marco del caso Cursach.
En un auto notificado esta mañana, el TSJIB también abre juicio oral contra el Estado como responsable civil subsidiario y fija una fianza para el juez de 60.166 euros, para asegurar las responsabilidades pecuniarias a que pudiera haber lugar en esta causa, ha informado el TSJIB.
Las acusaciones, que son la editora de Diario de Mallorca, los periodistas Blanca Pou y Kiko Mestre, la Agencia EFE, Europa Press, y la Asociación de Medios de la Información, calificaron los hechos en sus escritos de acusación como prevaricación, delito contra la inviolabilidad del domicilio, contra el ejercicio del secreto profesional y el derecho a la intimidad y de interceptación ilegal de comunicaciones.
En el auto, la magistrada Felisa Vidal asegura que de lo actuado "se infiere que los hechos investigados revisten los caracteres de delito y que existen indicios racionales de criminalidad contra el acusado".
