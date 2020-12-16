Absuelta la alcaldesa de Roses, la primera edil juzgada por facilitar el 1-O

girona
Un juzgado de Figueres (Girona) ha absuelto a la alcaldesa de Roses (Girona), Montserrat Mindan, de JxCat, del delito de desobediencia al Tribunal Constitucional del que la acusaba la Fiscalía, en el primer caso que llegó a juicio por el apoyo municipal al referéndum del 1-O.
Mindan, que afrontaba una pena de inhabilitación, fue la primera edil catalana que se sentó en el banquillo a raíz de la instrucción que, en vísperas del 1-O, dictó el entonces fiscal general del Estado José Manuel Maza para investigar a cerca de 700 alcaldes que apoyaban el referéndum.
En su sentencia, que no es firme, el juzgado de lo penal número 1 de Figueres concluye que no está probado que la alcaldesa diera "órdenes expresas ni tácitas" para contravenir la resolución del Constitucional que le ordenaba impedir el referéndum, ni facilitó las llaves o los espacios para llevar a cabo la votación.
