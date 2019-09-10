Público
Absueltos los 6 concejales de Badalona que abrieron el Ayuntamiento el 12-O

La sentencia destaca que por su condición de cargos electos, "no estaban sometidos al calendario laboral".

Los concejales del Ayuntamiento de Badalona acusados de desobediencia por el 12-O llegando a la Ciutat de la Justícia el día del juicio. / EFE / ALEJANDRO GARCÍA

El Juzgado Penal 25 de Barcelona ha absuelto a seis concejales de Badalona (Barcelona) acusados de presunta desobediencia grave al considerar que "no se puede decir que las dependencias del Ayuntamiento estuvieran abiertas al público el 12 de octubre de 2016".   

En su sentencia, la jueza argumenta su decisión al considerar que los ediles cumplieron con el auto judicial que prohibía abrir el consistorio al público o a trabajadores ante el "perjuicio irreparable" que supondría para el interés general o colectivo en el Día de la Hispanidad porque, en su condición de cargos electos, "no estaban sometidos al calendario laboral".

La magistrada ha acordado absolver asó de la acusación de desobediencia a los ediles de ERC Agnès Rotger y Oriol Lladó -que ese día ejercía de alcalde en funciones-, así como a los concejales de Guanyem Badalona en Comú, José Téllez, Eulàlia Sabater, Francesc Duran y Fàtima Taleb.

Por otro lado, el juzgado considera que ningún empleado público o funcionario prestó servicios ni se hizo ninguna actuación administrativa en dependencias municipales, sino que "únicamente entraron varios ciudadanos acompañados por los acusados, como cargos electos y representantes políticos, a comentar cuestiones relativas al Ayuntamient".

