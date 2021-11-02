Los abuelos y los tíos de Serrat, entre los desaparecidos de Belchite durante los primeros días de Guerra Civil

zaragozaActualizado:
Entre las más de 150 personas que se encuentran en la fosa común hallada en el cementerio de Belchite (Zaragoza), se especula que puedan estar los abuelos maternos del cantautor Joan Manuel Serrat: Manuel Teresa Ordovás y Juana Gorgas Teresa.
Para poder identificar los restos, se precisará del ADN del cantautor catalán, según ha informado Isidro Vaquero, de la asociación que realiza prospecciones en colaboración con la Diputación General de Aragón en la comunidad.
El presidente de la Asociación Manuel Castillo por la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica de Belchite, José Vidal, por su parte, opina que la familia de Serrat se puede encontrar en dicha fosa dado que hay un nicho a nombre de Juana Gorgas y familia.
Tanto sus abuelos como sus tíos figuran en las listas que el Ayuntamiento del Belchite elaboró en noviembre de 1936 en las que aparecen las más de 200 personas que la Junta de Defensa Nacional daba por "fugados" y estaban acusados de ir contra el régimen que defendía el movimiento nacional.
Además, en el caso particular de Manuel Ordovás, ejercía de secretario en el gobierno local presidido por los socialistas.
"La hija de los dos represaliados y el resto de los familiares se marcharon del pueblo a raíz de aquello, y con razón", ha explicado Vaquero en declaraciones que ha recogido El Periódico de Aragón. La hija, de nombre Ángela, cuando descubrió que su familia había sido asesinada por los falangistas en Belchite, huyó hasta llegar a Barcelona, donde contrajo matrimonio con un anarquista.
Esta historia la rememoró el cantautor el pasado 27 de octubre de 2010, cuando tomó parte en la inauguración de un monumento en memoria de las víctimas del franquismo. Este se encuentra en el cementerio de Torrero, en Zaragoza.
