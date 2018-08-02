La Guardia Civil ha detenido por supuestos delitos de abusos sexuales a un monitor de un campamento de verano para menores en el municipio salmantino de Doñinos, que organizaba este Ayuntamiento, aunque, tras pasar a disposición judicial, ha quedado en libertad con cargos.
Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, esta se inició la pasada semana tras la denuncia de los familiares de una de las niñas que acudió al campamento, y tras lo que el monitor fue detenido.
Desde la Guardia Civil de Salamanca se ha confirmado el arresto aunque han declinado dar más información al tratarse de una menor. Sin embargo, diversas fuentes consultadas han reconocido que el joven, residente en el municipio de Doñinos, ya ha pasado a disposición judicial en calidad de investigado por abusos sexuales a una menor, y se ha decretado su libertad con cargos.
Desde el Consistorio de Doñinos se ha pedido "calma a la población" y se ha mostrado "confianza" en el trabajo de la Guardia Civil y de los juzgados.
