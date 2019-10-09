Pablo Soto ha formalizado su renuncia al acta de concejal, han informado fuentes de Más Madrid. La renuncia se ha producido en la tarde de este miércoles en el registro de la Plaza de la Villa.
El exconcejal está siendo investigado por el grupo municipal por acoso sexual a una militante, un episodio que Soto dice no recordar porque había bebido. El coportavoz de Equo en Madrid, José Luis Nieto, ocupará el escaño que deja Pablo Soto, según ha confimado Más Madrid a través de una nota de prensa.
El exconcejal de Más Madrid, que fue el responsable de Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana de la exregidora Manuela Carmena, ha explicado en Twitter que renuncia tras haber tenido conocimiento hace una semana de que hizo sentir acosada a una persona a la que pidió ayuda para ir al baño, debido a su discapacidad.
8 de octubre de 2019
