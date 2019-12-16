Público
Actividad profesional de Monasterio Más Madrid insiste ante el Colegio de Arquitectos para que investigue a Monasterio

El concejal del Ayuntamiento por la formación de Íñigo Errejón, José Manuel Calvo, recurre el archivo del caso decretado en noviembre por la comisión deontológica del Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid tras una primera denuncia.

El concejal madrileño de Urbanismo, José Manuel Calvo. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Más Madrid no se rinde. Tras una primera denuncia que fue archivada, el concejal del Ayuntamiento por la formación de Íñigo Errejón, José Manuel Calvo, insiste en que el Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) investigue las irregularidades atribuidas a la actual portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, por firmar proyectos y realizar trabajos sin ni siquiera tener el título, según adelanta la cadena Ser en una información de Adrián Prado.

El pasado mes de noviembre la comisión deontológica del COAM decidió archivar la denuncia de Calvo contra Monasterio, en la que el concejal de Más Madrid instaba al COAM a investigar las actividades de Monasterio.

Calvo ha anunciado este lunes que ha recurrido dicho archivo y acusa a Monasterio de un supuesto delito de intrusismo profesional. El concejal cree que la portavoz de Vox en Madrid también podría haber cometido un delito de falsedad documental. Calvo también argumenta que el archivo del COAM es contrario a las normas y lesivo para los intereses y derechos del resto de Colegiados. 

Además, asegura la información de la Ser, "Calvo cree que el archivo de su denuncia aprobado por este órgano del COAM incurre en una ilegalidad, ya que se hizo sin investigar previamente los hechos, alegando que se cometieron cuando Rocio Monasterio no era arquitecto colegiado". 

En opinión de Calvo, este argumento del COAM es "simplista y alejado de las obligaciones que imponen los Estatutos del Colegio y el Código Deontológico". Además, Calvo piensa que así es cómo se persigue y combaten los casos de intrusismo profesional.

