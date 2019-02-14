Actúa concurrirá a las urnas para recoger el voto de la izquierda "sensata y amable"

El exdirigente de IU y fundador de Actúa, Gaspar Llamazares, ha señalado este jueves que su formación se presentará de "manera autónoma" a las Generales porque creen que hay una parte del electorado de izquierdas que no ve en las actuales fuerzas políticas una representación adecuada, y apunta que quieren representar a la izquierda "sensata y amable".
En rueda de prensa, Llamazares ha avanzado así que presentarán listas tanto para las europeas –donde él será candidato–, como para las autonómicas, municipales y generales. No obstante, ha reconocido que no pueden decir que desde Actúa estén "preparados o satisfechos" ante el probable adelanto electoral de las generales, y ha señalado que salir de esta manera de una legislatura es "una mala noticia para los partidos de izquierdas.
"Salir de esta legislatura así no es buena antesala del proceso electoral, vamos a las elecciones con un tropiezo, pero somos optimistas, iremos a las elecciones para que haya representación de la izquierda seria y amable", ha añadido.
A esto, el impulsor de Actúa, ha matizado que la intención de la formación de cara a los distintos comicios es sumar y "no absorber", para de esta forma contribuir a una mayoría de izquierdas. A esto, ha añadido que otro objetivo es el de conseguir la regeneración política del país, que no pasa sólo por la lucha contra la corrupción, sino por la búsqueda de diálogo frente a la crispación.
"Queremos ser una fuerza para el diálogo, diálogo político y también trasversal. La polarización debe dar paso a un dialogo, a mayor colaboración por afinidad (...). Queremos ser representativos de sector huérfano de la izquierda", ha añadido.
