Actúa denunciará a Vox Baleares por "incitar al odio" y "perseguir el feminismo"

La formación ha tachado el hecho como "un acto muy grave, rozando el delito por calumnias y difamación". 

Una mujer con el gesto del feminismo este viernes en Bilbao durante la manifestación que ha recorrido las calles de la capital vizcaína convocada por sindicatos y organizaciones feministas con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer. EFE/Luis Tejido.

La formación Actúa ha anunciado que denunciará a Vox Baleares y a su presidente Jorge Campos por "incitar al odio" y "perseguir el feminismo", después de que el partido presidido por Campos difundiera una noticia falsa en la que denunciaban una paliza a tres chicas de Son Servera en las manifestaciones del Día Internacional de la Mujer.

Según ha informado Actúa en un comunicado, la difusión de esta noticia "es un acto muy grave, rozando el delito por calumnias y difamación hacia el movimiento feminista".

Además, añaden que es "una noticia que en pocas horas salía en todos los medios de comunicación y que ha resultado ser un montaje por parte del partido radical y extremista de Vox".

"Desde Actúa denunciaremos dicha situación por su extrema gravedad", ha declarado el candidato de Actúa al Parlament, Eduardo Sánchez.

