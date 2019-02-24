Público
Actúa Llamazares será candidato a las generales por Actúa y deja las europeas

La plataforma ha ratificado hoy la candidatura a las elecciones generales encabezada después de que la formación se haya visto obligada a "recalcular su ruta" por el adelanto electoral.

Gaspar Llamazares, durante una entrevista en 'Público'. ARANCHA RÍOS.

El excoordinador federal de Izquierda Unida Gaspar Llamazares será el candidato a las elecciones generales por Actúa, la plataforma promovida junto al juez Baltasar Garzón, por lo que deja de ser aspirante a las elecciones europeas.

La plataforma Actúa, el pleno de simpatizantes y afiliados de Actúa ha ratificado hoy la candidatura a las elecciones generales encabezada por Gaspar Llamazares después de que la formación se haya visto obligada a "recalcular su ruta" por el adelanto electoral, según ha sabido EFE.

En unas semanas, ese mismo plenario tomará una decisión sobre la candidatura a las elecciones europeas del próximo 26 de mayo, una lista que tendrán que rehacer tras la decisión de Gaspar Llamazares de regresar a la política nacional.
Acompañarán al excoordinador general de IU en los primeros puestos de su lista por Madrid Montserrat Muñoz, María Garzón y Teresa Aranguren.

Con esta decisión, la plataforma busca representar a "la izquierda seria y amable" y movilizar al electorado para "desbloquear la situación política".

"Las prioridades serán recuperar el contrato social frente a los recortes, regenerar la democracia frente a la corrupción y el desarrollo autonómico en un sentido federal", han explicado las mismas fuentes.

Llamazares, que el 1 de febrero anunció su baja en IU tras 38 años de militancia, explicó la pasada semana que Actúa se presentaría a las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas del 26 de mayo y estaría también presente en las generales, pese a no compartir el adelanto electoral que les obligaba a prepararse de forma acelerada.

Con Izquierda Unida, según dijo el ahora candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, ya ha "roto el cordón umbilical" y confía en que después de las elecciones se puedan entender igual que con otros partidos de izquierda.

