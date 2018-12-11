La Generalitat ha replicado hoy al Gobierno que los Mossos d'Esquadra actúan siempre por criterios "estrictamente profesionales" y que no incurrieron en "inacción" durante los cortes en autopistas por parte de los CDR, ante los que aplicaron los mismos protocolos que durante la etapa del 155.
Así lo sostiene el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, en una carta en la que responde a la misiva que el ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, le remitió ayer advirtiendo de que el Gobierno ordenará la "intervención" de las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado si los Mossos siguen sin ejercer su función de "garantizar el orden público" en Cataluña. Además, la Fiscalía investiga al cuerpo de seguridad autonómico por estos mismos hechos.
