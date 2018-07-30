Público
Las actuaciones del Ejecutivo El Gobierno culpa a la imprevisión de la etapa de Rajoy de la situación con la migración

Se defiende las críticas de Casado y Rivera asegurando que están tomando medidas urgentes con importantes inversiones

Varias personas rescatadas por Salvamento Marítimo pasan la noche en suelo de la cubierta de un barco, en el puerto de Algeciras, ente la falta de espacio en tierra para desembarcarlos.- FOTO CEDIDA POR CGT

El Gobierno salió este domingo al paso de las duras críticas vertidas por el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos sobre su actuación en el tema de la migración, asegurando que la actual situación se debe, en gran parte, "a la improvisación de los últimos años" durante la etapa de Mariano Rajoy.

El Ejecutivo rechaza que se pueda hablar de efecto llamada por la decisión adoptada con el barco Aquarius que, segun dicen, quiso ser una demostración de que se puede hacer una política de migración diferente en la Unión Europea. Pero, además, aporta datos de que dicho efecto no se ha producido.

Según el Gobierno, las llegadas por vía marítima en 2016 fueron de 8.162 personas; en 2017 de 21,898 (un 269% mas) y, hasta el 30 de mayo de este año, se ha contabilizado 7.970 personas.

A pesar de ello, el Gobierno dice estar tomando medidas urgentes como habilitar un Centro de Acogida Temporal de Extranjeros que va a entrar en funcionamiento la próxima semana y en el que se han invertido 3,5 millones de euros.

También recuerda el Gobierno que el presidente Pedro Sánchez ha mantenido reuniones a nivel europeo para abordar de manera conjunta este problema y se han buscado ayudas concretas para países de origen y tránsito.

Asimismo, el Ejecutivo dice que el ministro del Interior ha visitado ya Marruecos y Argelia, y viajará a Mauritania, para buscar soluciones.

El Gobierno está muy molesto por la actitud de los partidos de la oposición al considerar que, como hicieron en la etapa de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, quieren utilizar este problema sólo con fines partidistas y sin tener en cuenta que se está hablando de seres humanos.​

