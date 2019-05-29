Público
acuerdo en Andalucía PP, Ciudadanos y PSOE alcanzan un acuerdo para renovar la dirección de Canal Sur

El pacto es global y alcanza al Defensor del Pueblo, el Consejo Audiovisual y la Cámara de Cuentas, los órganos de extracción parlamentaria

Juan Marín, Susana Díaz y Juanma Moreno

Juan Marín, Ciudadanos; Susana Díaz, PSOE, y Juanma Moreno, PP, en una imagen de archivo. Europa Press

PP, Ciudadanos y PSOE han alcanzado un acuerdo en Andalucía para renovar los órganos de extracción parlamentaria, cuyos mandatos llevaban años caducados y que requieren mayoría reforzada de tres quintos y, por tanto, un consenso entre partidos: la RTVA, el Defensor del Pueblo, el Consejo Audiovisual y la Cámara de Cuentas. Al acuerdo se ha sumado Vox, pero, en este momento, no Adelante Andalucía.

Lo que no se pudo hacer en los últimos años, con el PSOE en el Gobierno y PP en la oposición, en una política muy dura contra Canal Sur, se ha hecho en poco tiempo en cuanto los conservadores han entrado en la Junta de la mano de Ciudadanos y los socialistas han pasado a la oposición.

Los tres partidos lanzaron escuetos comunicados de prensa de manera coordinada en los que informaban del acuerdo: “El Partido Popular Andaluz, el PSOE-A y Ciudadanos han alcanzado un acuerdo [con el que] se garantizan las mayorías reforzadas que establece la legislación para la elección de dichos órganos en el Parlamento de Andalucía”.

Los nombres

Todos los elegidos para los cargos más altos de dirección son hombres. No hay ninguna mujer. Así, el director general de Canal Sur, el que tendrá el poder en la RTVA, será un hombre de la confianza del presidente Juanma Moreno, y del vicepresidente Juan Marín, al que el PSOE acepta: el periodista malagueño de larga trayectoria Juande Mellado, exdirector de La Opinión de Málaga, y hasta ahora director general de Comunicación Social del Gobierno andaluz. Como presidente del Consejo de Administración, que tendrá nueve miembros (tres del PSOE, dos del PP, dos de Ciudadanos, 1 de Adelante y otro de Vox), estará el también periodista Rafael Porras, hasta ahora delegado de El Mundo en Andalucía.

Jesús de Maeztu seguirá como Defensor del Pueblo, al igual que Antonio López como presidente de la Cámara de Cuentas, donde entrarán Ciudadanos y Vox, que ocuparán tres vacantes. Antonio Checa, periodista, exdecano de la Facultad de Comunicación de Sevilla e investigador en comunicación, sustituirá a Emelina Fernández como presidente del Consejo Audiovisual.

