El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha afirmado este jueves que el acuerdo de investidura para Andalucía firmado por PP y Vox no está firmado por Ciudadanos y que no le "compromete" como tampoco al futuro Gobierno andaluz.
Rivera, en una entrevista en Telecinco, ha calificado el acuerdo como "papel mojado" y ha añadido que para Ciudadanos "no tiene ningún valor" porque ni lo han negociado ni lo han rubricado, y son ellos junto al PP quienes formarán parte de ese Gobierno, al contrario con Vox, que "únicamente" facilitarán la investidura del candidato del PP, Juanma Moreno Bonilla.
El presidente de la formación naranja se ha mostrado abierto al debate de leyes que presenten Podemos, Vox o "cualquier otra fuerza política", y ha diferenciado entre "convivir" y llegar a acuerdos y entre Gobernar, que Cs únicamente reserva a PSOE y PP.
El dirigente ha asegurado que coincide con las palabras del presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, que les advertió de que "no puede haber ningún compromiso con un partido de extrema derecha, que defiende valores que son totalmente contrarios a los nuestros" y ha subrayado que no va a haber acuerdos de gobierno
con la extrema derecha, a quienes ha calificado de "populistas".
La estrategia de los dirigentes de Cs es mantenerse al margen del acuerdo entre PP y Vox, a pesar de que gracias a los votos de la ultraderecha, se investirá como presidente a Juanma Moreno y como vicepresidente a su candidato, Juan Marín.
