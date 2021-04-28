madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, afirmó haber logrado este miércoles un acuerdo unánime en la Comisión Sectorial de Empleo y Asuntos Laborales para poner en marcha una batería de medidas que supondrán toda una revolución en las políticas activas de empleo, de cara a buscar su máxima eficacia y rendimiento.
Díaz compareció tras el encuentro para destacar que se ha dado un gran paso para la transformación de esta materia en España, reconociendo que hasta ahora había un deficiente diseño de estas políticas.
La vicepresidenta destacó cinco ejes de cómo se van a implementar las nueva políticas activas de empleo pero, sobre todo, destacó que por primera vez tendrán una evaluación y un rendimiento por resultado. "Habrá un examen de estas políticas, no con ánimo de penalizar, sino para corregir errores y buscar el máximo rendimiento", dijo Díaz.
Además, en la reunión también se abordó el reparto inicial de 2.100 millones de euros entre las comunidades autónomas para estas políticas, y sólo votó en contra la región de Murcia.
También destacó la importancia de que 600 millones de este importe total destinado a las comunidades deberá ser invertido en potenciar el empleo juvenil.
Díaz adelantó que este acuerdo es la antesala de la Ley de Empleo que ya se prepara, y que buscará sacar adelante con la misma metodología de acuerdo. Es decir, primero buscar el consenso con los agentes sociales y también con las comunidades autónomas, "aunque sea un proceso más lento", dijo.
