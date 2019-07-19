El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha mantenido este viernes la incógnita sobre cuál será el sentido de voto de su partido en el Congreso de los Diputados en el debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez de la semana que viene.
En declaraciones a los periodistas tras reunirse la dirección del partido, ha alegado que ERC no se puede pronunciar sobre algo que "no existe" —el acuerdo PSOE-Podemos—, y ha pedido a los dos partidos que, por responsabilidad, lleguen a un pacto para desencallar la legislatura.
ERC tampoco quiere avanzar y explicar qué hará si PSOE y Podemos eventualmente llegan a un acuerdo antes del pleno o que hará si no llegan a ninguno, y se ha limitado a insistir que están abiertos a cualquier escenario concluyendo: "Por ERC no será".
En su cuenta de Twitter, el político independentista catalán ha hecho un nuevo llamamiento a la "responsabilidad y la cordura" entre Sánchez e Iglesias. Hagan el favor de no levantarse de la mesa e intentarlo hasta el último minuto", ha pedido.
Hacemos un nuevo llamamiento a la responsabilidad y a la cordura.— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 19, 2019
Hagan el favor de no levantarse de la mesa e intentarlo hasta el último minuto con la imagen de la gente q les votó en la cabeza y no con el sillón q ansían o con las fobias personales q tengan en el estómago.
