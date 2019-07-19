Público
Acuerdos de investidura Rufián deja en el aire su apoyo a un Gobierno de Sánchez ante la falta de acuerdo con Unidas Podemos

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso asegura que no puede pronunciarse sobre "algo que no existe", en referencia al acuerdo de investidura entre los socialistas y Unidas Podemos, pero deja claro que "por ERC no será" si hay entendimiento.

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, tras la reunión con la Ejecutiva de su partido este viernes.- ERC

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha mantenido este viernes la incógnita sobre cuál será el sentido de voto de su partido en el Congreso de los Diputados en el debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez de la semana que viene.

En declaraciones a los periodistas tras reunirse la dirección del partido, ha alegado que ERC no se puede pronunciar sobre algo que "no existe" —el acuerdo PSOE-Podemos—, y ha pedido a los dos partidos que, por responsabilidad, lleguen a un pacto para desencallar la legislatura.

ERC tampoco quiere avanzar y explicar qué hará si PSOE y Podemos eventualmente llegan a un acuerdo antes del pleno o que hará si no llegan a ninguno, y se ha limitado a insistir que están abiertos a cualquier escenario concluyendo: "Por ERC no será".

En su cuenta de Twitter, el político independentista catalán ha hecho un nuevo llamamiento a la "responsabilidad y la cordura" entre Sánchez e Iglesias. Hagan el favor de no levantarse de la mesa e intentarlo hasta el último minuto", ha pedido.

