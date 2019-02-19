Público
La alcaldesa de Barcelona ya defendió el año pasado su postura frente al rey Felipe VI en el besamanos del Mobile World Congress por considerar que es "un acto de pleitesía y vasallaje impropio de una democracia del siglo XXI".

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau | EFE

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, no participará en el besamanos a Felipe VI con motivo de la cena de bienvenida del Mobile World Congress (MWC) el próximo domingo en el Museo Nacional de Arte de Catalunya (MNAC).

Según han confirmado fuentes municipales, "la alcaldesa no participará en el besamanos al rey. Al igual que ya hizo el año pasado, saludará a todas las autoridades presentes, también al rey, en los respectivos actos institucionales, sin participar en el besamanos inicial".

Colau asistirá a la cena de bienvenida del domingo, y el lunes participará en la inauguración oficial del MWC.

El año pasado, la alcaldesa de Barcelona ya defendió su plante al rey Felipe VI en el besamanos del MWC por considerar que es "un acto de pleitesía y vasallaje impropio de una democracia del siglo XXI".

