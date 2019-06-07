Público
Adelante Andalucía pide el cese del director general de Educación andaluz por el vídeo en su despacho con su pareja

El portavoz de Hacienda de Adelante Andalucía, José Luis Cano, ha tachado de "vergonzoso" que se ponga el centro en la remodelación de un despacho cuando "los alumnos y alumnas de los centros de Andalucía están pasándolo muy mal con esta climatología".

Fragmento del vídeo. Archivo

El portavoz de Hacienda de Adelante Andalucía en el Parlamento Andaluz y parlamentario por Jaén, José Luis Cano, ha señalado que al consejero de Educación, Javier Imbroda, se le da mejor seleccionar a jugadores de baloncesto que a su equipo dentro de la Consejería en alusión al vídeo subido a redes por la pareja del director de la Agencia Pública Andaluza de Educación, Manuel Cortés.

Cano, que ha pedido el cese de Manuel Cortés, ha instado a Imbroda a "reflexionar mucho" sobre cómo ha seleccionado a su equipo puesto que "está claro que se le daba mucho mejor seleccionar a los jugadores de baloncesto que a las personas que conforman su gabinete y equipo técnico", sobre todo "después de varios escándalos y situaciones absolutamente inapropiadas".

En rueda de prensa, ha tachado de "vergonzoso" que se ponga el centro en la remodelación de un despacho cuando "los alumnos y alumnas de los centros de Andalucía están pasándolo muy mal con esta climatología" y "siguen sin hacerse las obras necesarias para que estén adaptados los centros", lo que evidencia una "insensibilidad brutal".

Ha añadido que la dimisión de Cortés "tendría que ser motu propio", pero si no fuera así debería ser el consejero el que procediera a su cese inmediato porque se trata de "un muy mal precedente". En esta línea, ha incidido en que "en cualquier país de nuestro entorno esto supondría la dimisión inmediata o el cese de ese director general" y ha lamentado que Imbroda siga "ignorando las muestras de que en su equipo ha hecho una muy mala selección".

