El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sigue teniendo como objetivo convocar elecciones generales en 2020, y sólo adelantará los comicios en el caso de que no salgan aprobados los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019.
Así lo hizo saber entre corrillo y corrillo de periodistas, durante la tradicional copa de Navidad en La Moncloa, donde al presidente se le vio confiado en que no habrá una convocatoria electoral inmediata, ni en marzo ni en el superdomingo electoral del 26 de mayo.
Sánchez sólo admitió que, de no aprobarse los Presupuestos, no podrá llegar en el Gobierno hasta 2020, lo que todo apunta a una convocatoria electoral en otoño, pero inmediatamente precisó que él sigue confiando en que finalmente se aprobarán las Cuentas del Estado para 2019 y que podrá agotar la legislatura.
El presidente del Gobierno cree que el gran reto es superar el debate de las enmiendas a la totalidad, ya que recuerda que siempre que se ha superado ese primer trámite se han aprobado los Presupuestos.
Aunque cree que todavía hay dificultades, confían en que si el PDECat no presenta enmienda a la totalidad el camino podría quedar bastante despejado y a expensas de lo que haga ERC, Lo que si aseguró que el PNV está en buena disposición para llegar a un acuerdo.
Sánchez indicó que todavía no hay fecha concreta de cuándo el Consejo de Gobierno aprobará los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, pero aseguró que será durante el mes de enero y que en febrero llegará a la Cámara Baja.
El hecho de que no lleguen los Presupuestos hasta febrero y, de superar el debate de las enmiendas a la totalidad, hace inviable por el propio calendario parlamentario que pudieran coincidir las generales con las elecciones del 26 de mayo antes de saber si se aprobarán o no las cuentas del estado.
