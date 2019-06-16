La número uno de la candidatura de Más Madrid y ya exalcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena, presentará este lunes su renuncia al acta de concejala después de que PP, Cs y Vox hayan llegado a un acuerdo que ha posibilitado la investidura de José Luis Martínez-Almeida como alcalde.
Fuentes cercanas a la exalcaldesa han señalado que Carmena formalizará la renuncia en el registro de la Plaza de la Villa y que su deseo es que se haga de una manera "discreta" una vez que el acuerdo de los tres partidos de la derecha hayan imposibilitado que vuelva a ocupar la Alcaldía a pesar de que Más Madrid fuera la fuerza más votada en la ciudad, con más de medio millón de apoyos.
La candidata de Más Madrid Carolina Pulido será quien ocupe el escaño en lugar de Carmena en el primer Pleno a convocar por el nuevo Ejecutivo. También durante la semana entrante se desvelará la configuración del grupo municipal ya que el reglamento del Pleno establece que se deben comunicar los cargos de secretario del grupo y portavocía en los cinco primeros días hábiles desde la constitución de la nueva Corporación.
El pasado viernes la número tres de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, abría la puerta a la posibilidad de que el grupo municipal se conforme con "una dirección y varias portavocías" y añadía que nadie tiene la intención de sustituir a Manuela Carmena porque eso sería "ridículo y osado" dado que ha sido una "figura de enorme importancia", tanto en la política local como en la nacional.
