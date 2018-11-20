Adolfo Suárez Illana, hijo del histórico presidente del Gobierno, ahora en el equipo Casado, ha afirmado en acto de 'España sin filtros' en la universidad CEU San Pablo que "si disfrutamos de la democracia hoy en día se debe en parte a Santiago Carrillo y en parte a Franco" —y ha continuado— "si a Franco no le hubiera dado la gana de hacer la transición como se hizo no se hubiera hecho así, él puso a los dos allí, como sucesor a titulo de rey a Juan Carlos y a mi padre como Gobernador (...) se nos olvida que hubo una ley de reforma política que fue aprobada por unas cortes franquistas", ha señalado.
El conservador, en el marco de una conversación sobre la transición, ha hablado de la relación de su padre con el rey Juan Carlos y también con el dictador. Relata Suárez Illana que cuando el rey emérito actual acaba sus estudios, va a ver a Franco y le pregunta '¿ Ahora qué hago?'. 'Si va a reinar España, haría bien en conocerla', le contesta el dictador según su relato, y prosigue: 'Hay un gobernador joven en Segovia, vaya usted a verlo'".
El gobernador en cuestión es su padre, Adolfo Suárez González, quien años más tarde se convertiría en presidente del Gobierno. "Allí se conocieron, una amistad que les llevó a charlar en numerosas ocasiones de lo que iba a ocurrir cuando se cumplieran las previsiones sucesorias", ha relatado.
Suárez Illana, dice ser "monárquico por una cuestión pragmática". Y ha explicado: "Si tu hablas del rey de España, todo el mundo quiere recibirlo, conocerlo, el rey tiene un aura que le viene de aunar sobre sí 500 años de historia, es un activo que tenemos los españoles".
