La Policía ha detenido hoy a cuatro personas -entre ellas los empresarios Ángel Pérez-Maura, emparentado con la familia Botín, y a Adrián de la Joya, imputado en el caso Lezo- en relación a la pieza Pit del caso Villarejo, relativa al procedimiento de extradición a Guatemala abierto a Pérez-Maura, cuya entrega fue denegada por la Audiencia Nacional.
Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes jurídicas y ha adelantado hoy El Confidencial, los dos han sido detenidos para ser interrogados en el marco de esta investigación, en la que se vinculó en un principio al exjuez Baltasar Garzón y a la ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, como posibles intermediarios.
Ambos lo han negado y, de hecho, la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional negó que la ministra, entonces fiscal en este tribunal, interviniera en ese procedimiento de extradición.
(Habrá ampliación)
