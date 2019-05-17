Tras el intento fallido de Pedro Sánchez por situar al catalán Miquel Iceta como presidente del Senado, la ejecutiva federal del PSOE se ha reunido este viernes para aprobar sus propuestas a la mesas del Congreso y el Senado y a la dirección de ambos grupos parlamentarios.
En el PSOE dan por seguro que Adriana Lastra y Ander Gil repetirán como portavoces parlamentarios, mientras que ha anunciado que la ministra de Administraciones Públicas, Meritxell Batet, será la presidenta del Congreso para la próxima legislatura; y el del senador Manuel Cruz, para la Cámara Alta.
