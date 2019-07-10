Público
Adriana Lastra e Irene Montero hablan por teléfono, pero no concretan verse hoy

"Se han emplazado a seguir dialogando y a tener una vía abierta de comunicación", según fuentes socialistas.

Lastra, este martes en Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Las portavoces parlamentarias del PSOE y de Unidas Podemos, Adriana Lastra e Irene Montero, han hablado este miércoles por teléfono, pero no han concretado un encuentro entre ambas hoy, han informado fuentes socialistas.

Tal y como había avanzado Lastra en una entrevista en la radio a primera hora de esta mañana, ha hablado por teléfono con Montero para ver si fuera posible tener una reunión, pero este encuentro no se ha concretado.

"A pesar de que las posiciones de ambas formaciones siguen igual que ayer, Lastra y Montero se han emplazado a seguir dialogando y a tener una vía abierta de comunicación", según las mismas fuentes.

La quinta reunión desde las elecciones generales mantenida este martes por el candidato a la investidura, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder de Unidas Podemos, terminó en fracaso debido a la insistencia de Iglesias por entrar en el Consejo de Ministros. Según fuentes socialistas, Iglesias exigió la vicepresidencia del Ejecutivo, un extremo desmentido por los morados.

El PSOE afeó a Podemos que haya rechazado todas las ofertas que los socialistas le han planteado, desde que sugieran nombres de independientes para el Gobierno, a que ocupen cargos intermedios en la Administración y a pactar un programa para la legislatura. Los morados ni tan siquiera han accedido a nombrar una comisión negociadora con el PSOE.

