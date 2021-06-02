Estás leyendo: ¿Cómo afectará a Sánchez la crisis con Marruecos y los indultos en Catalunya?

Público
Público

Encuesta ¿Cómo afectará a Sánchez la crisis con Marruecos y los indultos en Catalunya?

Participa en nuestra encuesta, te llevará menos de un minuto completarla.

19/05/2021.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo de este miércoles en el Congreso marcada por la crisis migratoria con Marruecos. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en una sesión de control al Ejecutivo en el Congreso. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Más allá de la gestión de la pandemia de coronavirus y una vez pasadas las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid, a Pedro Sánchez se le han abierto al menos dos frentes de batalla importantes que están afectando a su Gobierno.

Por un lado, la crisis con Marruecos, lejos de acabarse, parece que se va a ver agravada por la inminente sentencia sobre el acuerdo pesquero entre la UE y Marruecos en aguas del Sáhara. Por otro, el dilema con Catalunya ha puesto sobre la mesa el indulto a los presos del procés y con la llegada de un nuevo Govern está permitiendo el acercamiento de posiciones con La Moncloa.

Ambos son conflictos abiertos, con la figura de Pedro Sánchez cuestionada en estas negociaciones. ¿Se verá perjudicado el presidente por todo ello o saldrá reforzado de estas situaciones?

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público