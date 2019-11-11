La Audiencia Provincial de Oviedo ha condenado a 13 años de cárcel y 7 años de libertad vigilada a Félix V.A, el violador del estilete, por una agresión sexual en 2017 a una mujer con una discapacidad psíquica del 65%. Además, no podrá acercarse a la mujer a una distancia inferior a 300 metros ni comunicarse con ella durante 14 años y deberá indemnizarla con 3.000 euros por los daños morales infringidos.
Félix V.A., que cumplió 32 años de cárcel por más de medio centenar de violaciones, fue juzgado el pasado 16 de septiembre, en la Audiencia de Oviedo, en una sesión celebrada a puerta cerrada. El violador del estilete, apodado así porque utilizaba esa herramienta en sus agresiones, salió de la cárcel en 2013 al beneficiarse de la anulación de la llamada doctrina Parot.
Los hechos ahora enjuiciados ocurrieron el 22 de diciembre de 2017 en la pensión donde vivía con su novia y en la que se alojaba la víctima, en el casco antiguo de Oviedo. Su pareja ha sido también condenada a un año de cárcel por extorsionar a la víctima. La agredida, que tenía dinero en una cuenta bancaria a nombre de su abuelo -donde figuraba como autorizada-, fue obligada por la pareja de su agresor a extraer y entregarle de esa cuenta entre 200 y 400 euros.
La sentencia, que no es firme, puede ser recurrida en apelación ante la Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA).
