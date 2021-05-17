Estás leyendo: Aguado deja la política y Villacís le relevará al frente de Cs en la Comunidad de Madrid

El exvicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid ha rechazado el encargo de la presidenta nacional de la formación, Inés Arrimadas, de organizar la convención nacional del partido.

09/03/2021. El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, en una rueda de prensa. - EFE
El ex vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, en una rueda de prensa. Comunidad de Madrid / EFE

El exvicepresidente madrileño Ignacio Aguado ha confirmado este lunes que abandona la política y presentará su dimisión esta tarde tanto del comité permanente como de la ejecutiva nacional de Ciudadanos tras seis años al frente del partido en Madrid.

Según han explicado a Público fuentes próximas al exvicepresidente, este ha rechazado el encargo de la presidenta nacional de la formación, Inés Arrimadas, de organizar la convención nacional del partido.

Aguado cederá el testigo a Begoña Villacís al frente del partido naranja en la Comunidad de Madrid, informan las mismas fuentes. 

"Ha sido un orgullo liderar Ciudadanos en Madrid y compartir proyecto con tantas personas excepcionales. Gracias a todos, de corazón", ha añadido en sus redes sociales.

Además, rechaza rotundamente cualquier posibilidad de fusión con el PP o con el PSOE, al tiempo que agradece a Albert Rivera la oportunidad de haber formado parte de su equipo y a todos los madrileños el privilegio de haber podido servirles desde las instituciones madrileñas.

Con Aguado al frente del partido en Madrid, Cs consiguió por primera vez en su historia entrar en el parlamento madrileño en 2015. Cuatro años más tarde, lograron pasar de 17 a 26 escaños y entrar por primera vez en el gobierno regional. 

