Este martes se celebra la primera reunión de la nueva dirección del PP tras los cambios que el presidente del partido, Pablo Casado, introdujo a finales de julio. La recién elegida portavoz en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha incidido en que las expresidentas madrileñas Esperanza Aguirre y Cristina Cifuentes "son inocentes a día de hoy".
La 'popular' ha centrado su intervención a las puertas de Génova 13 en el papel de los medios de comunicación y ha reclamado al juez que investiga la trama Pública, el magistrado Manuel García Castellón, un mayor control sobre el proceso judicial para evitar las filtraciones.
La portavoz de la Cámara Baja ha criticado que Aguirre, Cifuentes y el resto de imputados "se enteraron antes por los medios de comunicación que por las instituciones de justicia": "La indefensión empieza con la propia notificación", ha manifestado.
Álvarez de Toledo también ha afeado el papel a los medios de comunicación, que, a su juicio, "sacan conclusiones lapidarias y definitivas cosas que son provisionales y deben ser sometidas a un largo proceso de contradicción".
La portavoz del PP no ha respondido, sin embargo, a las informaciones sobre Antonio González Terol, actualmente vicesecretario de política territorial, y persona de la máxima confianza de Casado, al que el escrito de imputación sitúa en una de las reuniones clave respecto a la ‘caja B’ del PP de Madrid.
