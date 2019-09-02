El portavoz de Más Madrid en la Asamblea de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, ha comparado este lunes a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, con las expresidentas regionales Esperanza Aguirre y Cristina Cifuentes que prometían "tolerancia cero frente a la corrupción" y están imputadas por la presunta financiación irregular del PP autonómico.
El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha imputado este lunes a las exdirigentes madrileñas por la investigación que se enmarca en el caso Púnica.
"Hoy el juez García Castellón imputa a Aguirre y Cifuentes por la Púnica. Sigan la línea de puntos: Aguirre (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia cero frente la corrupción, Cifuentes (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia cero frente la corrupción", ha escrito Errejón en su cuenta de Twitter acompañando el mensaje con una noticia en la que Ayuso también promete tolerancia cero contra la corrupción.
Hoy el juez García Castellón imputa a Aguirre y Cifuentes por la Púnica. Sigan la línea de puntos:— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) 2 de septiembre de 2019
- Aguirre (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia 0 frente la corrupción.
- Cifuentes (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia 0 frente la corrupción.
- Ayuso (PP):https://t.co/dV0sxufgIw
Mientras, la portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, ha criticado que Ayuso quiera "tener cerca" a Aguirre y Cifuentes, cuando son "dirigentes de una organización criminal".
