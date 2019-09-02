Público
Aguirre y Cifuentes Errejón compara a Ayuso con Aguirre y Cifuentes, que también prometieron "tolerancia cero frente a la corrupción"

La portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, critica que Ayuso quiera "tener cerca" a Aguirre y Cifuentes, cuando son "dirigentes de una organización criminal".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a su llegada a la rueda de prensa para informar sobre los acuerdos adoptados en la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, este martes en la Real Casa de Correos. EFE/ Víctor Lerena

El portavoz de Más Madrid en la Asamblea de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, ha comparado este lunes a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, con las expresidentas regionales Esperanza Aguirre y Cristina Cifuentes que prometían "tolerancia cero frente a la corrupción" y están imputadas por la presunta financiación irregular del PP autonómico.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha imputado este lunes a las exdirigentes madrileñas por la investigación que se enmarca en el caso Púnica.

"Hoy el juez García Castellón imputa a Aguirre y Cifuentes por la Púnica. Sigan la línea de puntos: Aguirre (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia cero frente la corrupción, Cifuentes (PP) prometió limpieza y tolerancia cero frente la corrupción", ha escrito Errejón en su cuenta de Twitter acompañando el mensaje con una noticia en la que Ayuso también promete tolerancia cero contra la corrupción.

Mientras, la portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, ha criticado que Ayuso quiera "tener cerca" a Aguirre y Cifuentes, cuando son "dirigentes de una organización criminal".

