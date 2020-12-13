La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre se ha posicionado en contra de indultar a los dirigentes independentistas condenados por el 1-O: "Si un violador dice que volverá a violar, es difícil que le indulten".
En una entrevista en TV3, la también exministra y expresidenta del Senado ha afirmado que los condenados "no se han arrepentido y han dicho que lo volverían a hacer", por lo que ha remarcado que deben cumplir sus penas.
Ha dicho que no cree que el Gobierno les conceda los indultos, porque sostiene que tendría un gran coste electoral para el PSOE y Podemos, aunque sí ve factible una reforma del delito de sedición, "porque la gente no sabe muy bien lo que es" y les saldrá más barato, en sus palabras.
Además, Aguirre ha acusado a Podemos de estar detrás de la polémica del chat de militares retirados en el que se hablaba de golpismo, porque "su mayor interés es derrocar la monarquía".
Presupuestos y derecha
Ha calificado los recién aprobados Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) de despropósito: "¿Cómo puede subir el gasto el 50% en un año como este, en que el ingreso no va a subir?", se ha preguntado.
Preguntada por la situación del PP, ha sostenido que "ni siquiera" junto con Vox y Ciudadanos podría formar una alternativa política al Gobierno.
Y ha argumentado que el PP debería ser un partido muy amplio pero que un discurso del expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy en 2008 fue el "detonante" para que se formaran Ciudadanos y Vox, donde han ido algunos de los votantes del PP, según ha dicho.
